Military aircraft raid bandits’ camp, kill 11 in Batsari, Katsina State

August 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



At least, 11 bandits were eliminated in yesterday by the Air Task of the Nigerian military, PRNigeria reports.

gathered that fighter and attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) raided the bandits’ at Garin Magaji and Gariyal villages, in the Batsari government area of the State.

A military source told PRNigeria that aggressive bombardments of the NAF jets at the weekend also led to the destruction of houses, suspected to be hideouts of the criminals.

“Those killed were members of the bandits’ led by one Audu Lunkai,” he said.

By PRNigeria

