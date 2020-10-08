Military air strikes hit several bandits’ camps in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has hit some bandit’s camps, killing scores at their hideouts in the forests and border areas of Kaduna State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the air interdiction was part of a new subsidiary air operation, tagged “Kashe Mugu 2”. Enenche said the air strikes were executed at Camp Alpha in Kuyambana Forest as well as at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

He explained that credible human intelligence and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that the locations were being used by the bandits as staging areas, logistics storage, hide rustled cattle and launch attacks. According to him, the air strike at Kuyambana Forest was undertaken after an ISR aircraft spotted four clusters of huts where the armed bandits reside. “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and attack helicopters dispatched by the Air Component recorded successful hits in the target area taking out some of the bandits.

“In the same vein, at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni, the NAF attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target areas leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country,” he said. (NAN)