Military air strikes detroy terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna, Katsina forests

The military air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” and “Operation Hadarin Daji” have reportedly detroyed terrorists hideouts in Kaduna and Katsina forest areas

By Idris Ibrahim

The military air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” and “Operation Hadarin Daji” have reportedly detroyed terrorists hideouts in Kaduna and Katsina forest areas respectively.

The operation that led to the deaths of several terrorists was carried out after a painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, IRS, between May 30 to June 2.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, NAF, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement revealed that the air strikes detroyed notorious terrorists’ enclaves at Bula forest.

“Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on terrorists’ enclave in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State have yielded the requisite outcome. The strikes, carried out between 30-31 May 2024, were executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist, Buharinyadi, situated at Bula Forest area in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State,” AVM Gabkwet said.

“The surveillance also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering around the huts and over 13 motorcycles seen tucked under a large umbrella tree. Additionally, a targeted exploitation of multiple sources revealed that the terrorists at the location were responsible for most of the attacks and kidnappings in several communities within Birnin Gwari Igabi and Giwa LGAs. Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched its available air assets to strike the location. Overhead the location, scores of the terrorists were sighted and subsequently struck, bringing effective and maximum damage on the targets and their equipment.

“Following a tip that some of the surviving terrorists had relocated 500 meters west of the interdicted location, a follow up strike was immediately conducted, with a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealing the neutralization of several terrorists and their hideouts engulfed in flames,” he added.

The statement further revealed that similar air strikes were carried out in Kankara LGA of Kastina state that led to the destruction of a terrorists’ kingpin, Alhaji Iliya’s enclaves alongside his cohorts at Zango Hill forest.

“The location was also observed to be having a cluster of huts and zinc roofed structures with multiple human and livestock movements. Accordingly, air interdiction was authourized and conducted over the location to decimate the terrorists and destroy their weapons and mobility. After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footages and feedback received revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were eliminated and their structures engulfed in flames,” NAF said.