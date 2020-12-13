Military air raid kills 3 bandits, as troops arrest 4, others in Benue

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military air raid has led to the killing of three bandits, arrest of four others, and the recovery of arms and ammunition in Benue State.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Enenche said,”Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in the early hours of 12 December 2020, raided some identified armed bandits hideouts at Tomatar Ugba and Kundi villages in Mbacher council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State following actionable technical and human intelligence reports.

“The gallant troops stormed the camps, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray.

“The undaunted troops however pursued the fleeing criminals and effectively neutralized 3 of them while several others fled with fatal gunshot injuries.

“Troops however successfully apprehended 4 of the fleeing bandits.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 2 locally made rifles, 1 locally made pistol, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 motorcycles, 3 generators, 2 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, a large quantity of substances suspected to Indian Hemp, amongst other items.”

The Spokesperson further disclosed that the gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralize them.

He urged members of the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.