Military again recovers crude worth over N471m in N/Delta – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, has revealed that the military succeeded in recovering from oil thieves in the Niger-Delta crude oil worth over N471,205,425.00 within the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing on the achievements made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Danmadami noted that in the past two weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He pointed out that in the South-South zone of the country, troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe has sustained kinetic operation geared towards sustaining a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive and deny criminals the oppotunity to carry out their illegal oil theft activites in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States respectively.

“Cumulatively, between 17 November to 1 December 2022, the land and maritime component of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 81 illegal refining sites, 254 storage tanks, 173 cooking ovens, 118 dugout pits, and 36 wooden boats. Equally, troops recovered 1,060,500 litres of crude oil, 391,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 11 cars, 6 tankers, 8 pumping machines, 3 motorcycles, 2 outboard engines, 1 tricycle, and 5 AK47 rifle loaded with 10m rounds of 7.62mm special, while 81 criminal elements were also apprehended during the various operations.

“Similarly, on 21 November 2022, troops raided suspected gunmen enclave at Ebem Community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State. Following the operation troops arrested 13 suspects and recovered 2 pump action guns, 2 double barrel rifles, 3 dane guns, 1 locally made pistol, 3 cartridges and 6 machetes. Cumulatively within the weeks in focus oil thieves were denied a total of Four Hundred and Seventy One Million, Two Hundred and Five Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Five Naira (N471,205,425.00) in the South South Region,” he said.

Danmadami also disclosed that troops within the period under review neutralized scores of terrorists, rescued kidnap victims, as 136 terrorists and their families surrendered.

He said the surrendered terrorists and families have been profiled for further action, while he said that rescued civilians and all recovered items have been handed over to appropriate authorities.

He said,”Consequently, between 17 November to 1 December 2022, troops recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 332 rounds of 7.62mm special, 91 link rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 5 dane guns. Other items recovered include Nineteen Million Five Hundred and Forty One Thousand Eight Hundred Naira (19,541,800.00), 162 rustled cattle, 1 vehicles, 13 mobile phones and 8 motor cycles.

“Troops equally neutralized 11 terrorist elements, arrested 47, including their logistic suppliers as well as rescued 10 abducted civilians.

“Also, a total of 139 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and member of their families comprising of 27 adult males, 44 adult females and 68 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorist have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. While the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of the families are being profiled for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation.

“The media community was also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.