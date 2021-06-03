The Defence Headquarters says the military has continued to achieve appreciable successes in all the theatres of operation against criminal element across the country.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria between May 20 and June 2, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops had conducted series of clearance patrols, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments in various theatres during the period.

In the North East, he said the troops of ”Operation Hadin Kai” on May 20, rescued victims and eliminated scores of terrorists in different parts of Borno and Yobe during the period.

He added that items like large numbers of jerry can and drums of PMS, assorted arms and ammunition and assorted logistics items were also recovered from terrorists’ logistics suppliers.

According to him, this large consignment of logistics has drastically dislocated the terrorists’ logistics network in the region.

The defence spokesperson also disclosed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had remained vigilant and dominated the operational areas with constant aggressive patrols against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the North West and Central.

He said that troops of Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies in the North Central had rescued several kidnapped victims, eliminated scores of bandits and arrested some during the period.

According to him, troops also intervened in a recent clash between farmer/herder at Fubur in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau.

“The clash which was provoked by the destruction of farmlands by herders’ cattle was amicably resolved by troops, who invited both parties to peaceful dialogue.

“In a similar development, troops were able to restore normalcy by ensuring the release of a herder who was abducted by Berom youths at Byei Village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

“The swift intervention of troops in both incidents averted imminent reprisal and retaliatory actions that would have resulted in bloodshed in the Region,“ he said.

Onyeuko said that troops of Operations Whirl Stroke, Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch recorded tremendous operational successes during the period.

He further disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe, immobilised several illegal refining sites along with numerous reservoirs and polythene bags of illegally refined oil products at different sites in South-South.

According to him, troops also intercepted and deactivated boats and vehicles used for illegal bunkering and illegal economic activities as well as recovered large quantities of oil products and other items of economic value.

“In other encounters, own troops in Ikot Ekpene area arrested some IPOB/ESN members at Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom following credible intelligence on their activities in the area.

“The suspects were identified to be part of the IPOB/ESN members involved in killing and burning of policemen and stations in the area.

“Also, troops arrested some members of the Scorpion Confraternity, who have been terrorizing and robbing people at Ikong-Offiong in Akpabayo LGA of Cross River.

“Relatedly, troops on May 23, repelled members of IPOB/ESN attack on troops at Amoka Village in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“During the encounter, a member of the IPOB/ESN was neutralised in contact and some arms and ammunition were recovered.

“Gleaning from the operational activities of the troops in the various theatres of operations as I have just highlighted, there is no gain saying the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the security agencies are dedicated to ensure peace return to our dear country,” he said. (NAN)

