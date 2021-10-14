Migration: Adamawa, Borno record 2,298 movements in one week

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Between 27 September and 3 October 2021, a total of 2,298 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno, said International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

The International Agency disclosed this in its Displacement Tracking Matrix –Nigeria Emergency Tracking Tool, ETT, made available to journalists in Abuja recently.

According to ETT, the recorded movements consisted of 1,977 arrivals and 321 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, and Konduga LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

The Emergency Tracking Tool assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,312 individuals or 57%), poor living conditions (564 individuals or 24%), improved security (244 individuals or 11%), seasonal farming (90 individuals or 4%), fear of attack (62 individuals or 3%) and flood (26 individuals or 1%).

Newsdiaryonline learnt that, the DTM Emergency Tracking Tool,ETT, is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

