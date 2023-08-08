Mighty Jets FC congratulates new Plateau sports commissioner

By Peter Amine

The management of Mighty Jets International Football Club of Jos has congratulated Mr Lawandi Datti on his appointment as Plateau Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development.

The club, in a statement by the Media Consultant, Jerry Udoh, said that management of Mighty Jets International was convinced Datti was the right man for the job.

Udoh stated that the club believed that the commissioner would bring the needed success in the area of youth development and sporting success to Plateau.

The media consultant said that Plateau is endowed with vibrant young population and formidable sportsmen and women that the commissioner would help to grow.

“It is our honest wish and desire that your wisdom and knowledge of harnessing both human and material resources will come to bear as you spearhead this all-sensitive and important ministry.

“More importantly, your youthful quality will be very important in connecting with your subjects as you embark on the task of leaving your mark in public service.

“While we wish you well in your new assignment, you can rest assured of the support and partnership of the entire Mighty Jets International FC Management, fans and well-wishers,” he said. (NAN)

