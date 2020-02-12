Midnight fire destroys shops at Mogadishu Cantonment mammy market

A Midnight fire outbreak on Wednesday, destroyed some shops at the Mogadishu Cantonment Mammy Market at Asokoro in Abuja.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters Garrison, Col. Omale Ochagwuba, said the fire affected only a few make-shift shops in the market.

Ochagwuba said that the fire, which started at about 4 a.m on Wednesday morning, immediately triggered fire alarm in the cantonment.

According to him, the cantonment community raced to the scene to fight the fire before Fire Service arrived the scene.

He said that the combined efforts of fire services of the Army Headquarters, Navy, Air Force, DIA and Guards Brigade amongst others brought the fire under control.

“The concerted efforts of the emergency responders and the barracks community in bringing the fire under control quickly was quite commendable.

“Other emergency service like the Federal Road Safety Corps also responded and assisted in controlling traffic at the cantonment bus stop.

“The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. J.G.K. Myam, who was physically on ground directed soldiers to isolate the section of the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.

“This saved the market from further destruction.

“On the whole, only some few make shift shops were affected,’’ he said.

Ochagwuba said the cause of the fire was yet to be unraveled, adding that investigation to determine the possible cause had been commenced by the garrison. (NAN)