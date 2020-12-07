Middle-East Peace plan only Trump Foreign Policy initiative Biden seeks to keep -Report

Projected U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who disagrees with most of the foreign policy initiatives launched by incumbent President Donald Trump, still intends to keep the Abraham Accords on the Middle-East peace process, official said.
The Axios news website reported this on Monday, citing Biden’s advisers.
The Abraham Accords collectively refer to the agreements on the normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and between Bahrain and Israel, brokered by the U.S. from August-September.
The agreements marked the first normalisation of ties between Arab countries and Israel in decades, after Egypt and Jordan sealed similar accords in 1979 and 1994, respectively.
“It [The Middle Eastern initiative] might be the only Trump foreign policy initiative that Biden has had something positive to say about,” one adviser told the news portal.
According to Axios, the promotion of normalisation agreements can contribute to Biden’s efforts to build constructive relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders of the Persian Gulf countries.
In particular, the projected president-elect could use additional agreements to encourage Netanyahu to take steps to preserve the option of a two-state solution envisaging the coexistence of Israeli and Palestinian states. (Sputnik/NAN)
