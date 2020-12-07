Middle-East Peace plan only Trump Foreign Policy initiative Biden seeks to keep -Report

Projected U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who disagrees with most of the foreign policy initiatives launched by incumbent President Donald Trump, still intends to keep the Abraham Accords on the Middle-East peace process, official said.

The Axios news website reported this on Monday, citing Biden’s advisers.

The Abraham Accords collectively refer to the agreements on the normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and between Bahrain and Israel, brokered by the U.S. from August-September.

The agreements marked the first normalisation of ties between Arab countries and Israel in decades, after Egypt and Jordan sealed similar accords in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

“It [The Middle Eastern initiative] might be the only Trump foreign policy initiative that Biden has had something positive to say about,” one adviser told the news portal.