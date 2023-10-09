Middle East crisis: UN chief condemns attacks, engages parties

By Cecilia Ologunagba

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday condemned the attacks by Hamas and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza periphery, which left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured.

Guterres told newsmen in New York that he just concluded an extraordinary meeting of senior UN leaders to discuss the unprecedented developments in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The UN chief said the number of deaths and those injured was expected to rise as the attacks were ongoing and many remained unaccounted for.



“In addition, over 100, possibly more, Israelis – civilians and military – have been reported captured by armed groups, including women, children and the elderly.

“Some are being held hostage inside Israel and many others have been taken inside the Gaza Strip,” he said.



Meanwhile, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have launched thousands of indiscriminate rockets that have reached central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Guterres, who recognised the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, however, said nothing could justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians.



“I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages.

“In the face of these unprecedented attacks, Israeli airstrikes have pounded Gaza.



“I am deeply alarmed by reports of over 500 Palestinians – including women and children – killed in Gaza and over 3,000 injured.



“Unfortunately, these numbers are rising by the minute as Israeli operations continue,” he said.



The UN chief said while he recognised Israel’s legitimate security concerns, he also reminded Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law.



“Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target.



“We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-storied residential towers and a mosque,” said Guterres.

According to him, two UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) schools sheltering displaced families in Gaza were also hit.



The UN chief said some 137,000 people were currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities – with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue.



“I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in – no electricity, food, or fuel.



“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially.



“Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel.



“Relief and entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated – and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs,” said Guterres.

He urged all sides and the relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip.



He also appealed to the international community to mobilise immediate humanitarian support for this effort.



“The UN Special Coordinator and I are engaging with leaders in the region to express our concern, our outrage, and to advance efforts to avoid any spillover to the wider Middle East.



“Even in these worst of times – and perhaps especially in the most trying moments – it is vital to look to the long-term horizon and avoid irreversible action that would embolden extremists and doom any prospects for lasting peace.



“This most recent violence does not come in a vacuum. The reality is that it grows out of a long-standing conflict, with a 56-year long occupation and no political end in sight.



“It’s time to end this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarisation.

Israel must see its legitimate needs for security materialised – and Palestinians must see a clear perspective for the establishment of their own state realized,” he said.

According to him, only a negotiated peace that fulfills the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis, together with their security alike can bring long-term stability to the people of this land and the wider Middle East region. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

