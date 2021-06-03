Mid-term report: Group scores Gov. AbdulRazaq low

The Integrity Group of the Kwara chapter of the All Congress (APC) says Gov. AbdulRazaq’s mid-term performance is below average.

Avcording to the group, there is a yawning gap between myth and the reality on ground.

This is contained a signed by Mr Abdul-Rahoof Bello (aka Làbẹ́làbẹ́), Media and Publicity Secretary of the group.

“Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has long to go as it is yet to break even the production line of dividends, which our party promised the people of Kwara,” he said.

Bello stated that the governor was only motion without movement the cyclical stereotyped ways of the past.

“We have not seen the governor thinking outside the box for a paradigm shift as promised by our party.

will need a microscope to see what the governor was celebrating as his achievements in the state.

no new project that was conceived and completed by his administration was commissioned as witnessed in many APC in the country.

“The governor may be patching roads, tarring a few kilometers in the metropolis, repainting few schools, purchasing some refurbished tractors at prohibitive costs, replacing some waste bins in a few markets, providing some public toilets, paying salaries and window dressing some hospitals.

“We believed all these are some basic responsibilities of any government for which it deserved kudos as lavishly showered on it by some sponsored agents.

“Since the governor had not broken any new eggs for his own omelete for Kwarans, eulogising his administration this could therefore, be likened to ‘someone prostrating for an ATM machine for paying your money’.

“The promise of our party (the APC) to the was to do things differently from the ways of the past administrations in the state.

“It is disappointing that the present administration deserved an ‘Award of Excellency’ in impunity, lack of transparency, double standard, disrespect for due diligence and lack of compliance to the rule of law.

responsive and responsible government would have kept mum on some celebrated allegations of inflated contracts, especially on the Government High School, Ilorin; the illegality and fraudulent practices at SUBEB, and lots more.

“These are some infractions that the APC had promised the people that we were going to stop.

“It was on that covenant we got the electoral preference from Kwarans at 2019 polls,” Bello explained. (NAN)

