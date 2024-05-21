Microfinance bank staff docked for allegedly stealing coy’s N7.3m

Deborah Adesomi, 35, staff of Touch Microfinance bank, Sango, Ibadan, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing the N7.3million from the bank.

Adesomi is charged with forgery and theft, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 6, at the microfinance bank premises.

Igori alleged that the defendant forged the bank’s teller and stole the money which was entrusted to her care.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 465 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 22 for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko