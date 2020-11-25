Microbiology Professor in ICPC Net over N400 Million Fraud

The Acting Director-General (DG) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), a professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology, has landed in the net of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for allegedly defrauding the Federal Government of N400 million.

ICPC intelligence-led investigation revealed that the money, which the Acting DG claimed to be an intervention fund for the biotechnology agency was diverted into private pockets.

The Professor was alleged to have shared the above sum of money with some other top management staff of the Agency.

He was therefore arrested by operatives of the Commission to answer questions on how the said amount belonging to the government could disappear under his watch. The Acting DG is also facing questions bordering on conspiracy and abuse of office.

His actions are contrary to and punishable under sections 19 and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.