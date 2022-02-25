Micro-Pension Plan: CSO calls for massive enrollment of informal sector, CSOs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, has called on members of the Informal Sector and Civil Societies across the country to enroll in the Micro-Pension Plan and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Executive Director, Comrade Adams Otakwu made the clarion call while addressing a press conference with the theme,”The Micro Pension Plan: A core Driver of Rapid Economic Growth, National Development and Security in Nigeria”, on Friday in Abuja.

Comrade Otakwu who lauded the Initiative by the management of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), expressed optimism that the Micro-Pension Plan has the potential to drive Rapid Economic Growth, sustain Development and boost national Security.

He said,”We commend the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) as a laudable initiative by the management of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

“Furthermore, we are fully convinced and persuaded that the Micro-Pension Plan has the potential to drive Rapid Economic Growth, sustain Development and boost national Security.

“We therefore call on members of the Informal Sector and Civil Societies across the 36 States and 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria to enroll massively in the Micro-Pension Plan and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

“This will greatly enhance participants’ wellbeing in present and future times, and ultimately avert old age miseries.”

Comrade who urged citizens to enroll in the Contributory Pension Scheme of PenCom, equally encouraged those who are already enrolled not to contemplate exit.

“We take occasion to urge on citizens in general to enroll in the Contributory Pension Scheme of PenCom, and we admonish those who are already enrolled not to contemplate exit for any reason(s).

“We commit to sustain this sensitization across the country in the bid to support the full implementation of the Micro-Pension Plan,” he said.

The Human Rights Activist cum Humanitarian commended the Director General, National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar for the laudable initiative.

He further eulogized the DG in her efforts in bringing to reality a platform that guarantees secured future through steady income at retirement and reduces poverty at old age.

