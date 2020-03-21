MFM releases prayers to contain Coronavirus, counsels Nigerians against panic

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), a leading healing and deliverance ministry, this weekend released prayers vomited by the Holy Ghost to arrest the continuing spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease and advised Nigerians not to take panic. It has also, in compliance with the ban on gatherings and religious activities by the Lagos and Ogun State governments, suspended all church activities at all of its branches in Lagos and Ogun States forthwith till further notice.

General Overseer (GO) of the MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, in a statement by his Media Office, reminded Nigerians of the various steps being taken by the Federal and State Governments to contain the pandemic.Olukoya, who is a scientist and Prophet of God, said, having considered all involved and under the leading of the Holy Spirit, “I urge all Christians and men of faith, irrespective of denomination and religion, to pray the following prayers to receive protection and healing from the virus and other pestilence likely to come this year.” Quoting from the scriptures: 3Jn.1:2, which says “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”, Psalm 91:1-16, among others, he advised Nigerians that: “These prayers should be done along with the officially released hygiene and sanitation protocols.1. I soak my blood, bones and flesh in the wonder working power of the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.2. I barricade my body from every invasion by disease germs, in the name of Jesus.3. Holy Ghost fire, burn all disease deposits in my body to ashes, in Jesus’ name.4. Blood of Jesus, laminate my life, in the name of Jesus.5. I silence the voice of sickness speaking against my life, in the name of Jesus.6. Let the blood of Jesus immunize me from every infirmity, in the name of Jesus. 7. Anything I have eaten or swallowed, presently working against my health, be dissolved by the power of God, in the name of Jesus.8. My body, resist and reject every killer disease, in the name of Jesus.9. Any organ in my body performing below expectation, receive the resurrection power of the Lord Jesus Christ, in the name of Jesus.10. I shall not die but live to declare the works of God, in the name of Jesus.11. All arrows of infirmity fired against me, go back to the sender, in Jesus’ name.12. Thou power of the wasters, my body is not your candidate, clear away, in the name of Jesus. 13. Any curse of infirmity working against me, die, in the name of Jesus.14. Any ladder or pipe supplying evil current into my body, break away, in the name of Jesus.15. I receive divine tonic and vitamins by the power in the blood of Jesus.16. My immune system, become unchallengeable by any infirmity, in Jesus’ name.17. Yokes and covenants of diseases, break, in the name of Jesus.18. Any programme of the spirit of death for my body, be extinguished, in the name of Jesus.19. Witchcraft sponsored infirmity will not come close to my camp, in Jesus’ name.20. I speak woe unto every troubler of the Israel of my life, in the name of Jesus.21. By the power in the stripes of the Lord Jesus Christ, I chase every infirmity out of my body, in the name of Jesus.22. Every garment of infirmity, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.23. I drink the blood of Jesus and pass out from my body system every demon of infirmity, in the name of Jesus. (Do this prophetically)24. I inhale the fire of God and pass out every deposit of infirmity from my body, in the name of Jesus. (Do this prophetically)25. Every anchor of wasters, vanish from my body, in the name of Jesus.26. Let the power of the shadow of the Almighty overshadow me, in Jesus’ name.27. O Lord, make my body too hot for every demon of sickness, in Jesus’ name.28. My blood, be vaccinated by the Holy Ghost, in the name of Jesus.29. Diseases unto death, I am not your candidate, die, in the name of Jesus.30. I render my body undevourable to eaters of flesh and drinkers of blood, in the name of Jesus.31. Anything that I have eaten or swallowed assigned to attack my health, die, in the name of Jesus.32. Rain of divine immunity, envelope and soak me, in the name of Jesus.33. Holy Ghost fire, secure my defense against infirmity by fire, in Jesus’ name.34. Every dark prophecy, dark prayer and dark wish against my well-being, I dash you to pieces, in the name of Jesus.35. I crush every serpent and scorpion of generational infirmity, in Jesus’ name.36. Blood of Jesus, Holy Ghost fire, detoxify my body, in the name of Jesus.37. Power drinking the blood of my wholeness, die, in the name of Jesus.38. Agenda of wasters for our land, be nullified with the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.39. You dark stronghold, in charge of sickness and disease in our land, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.40. We use the blood of Jesus to sanitize our land and cleanse it from every coven-sponsored sickness and disease, in the name of Jesus.



