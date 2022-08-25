MFM Orders Pastor to Shut Illegal Deliverance Facility, Report in Lagos

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Wednesday ordered one of its pastors at Okija, Anambra State, to shut down what it called illegal facility being operated by the pastor as a deliverance outfit.

The church, in a statement by its Director of Administration, Temitope Akintayo Olawale, said: “Although the alleged pastor is one of our pastors, the said facility is a private property of the pastor and his activities of conducting such kind of deliverance is not with the knowledge nor approval of the church leadership.”

Full text of the statement…It came to the notice of the Leadership of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) on Tuesday (23rd August, 2022) that a place in Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was allegedly being used to detain, chain and hold people hostage against their will in the guise of conducting deliverance.

We (MFM) got the information with a rude shock as that is completely alien to our practice all over the world.

In his response to our preliminary investigation, the pastor claims the respective candidates who were being brought to him for prayer against mental ailment and drug addiction usually have their guardians to sign an undertaking for them.

The above notwithstanding, we have immediately directed the said pastor to shut down the illegal facility being used in the name of the ministry and to report to the HQ for further actions.

We are currently in touch with the relevant law enforcement agencies and the family members to ensure that issues are properly addressed and justice served accordingly, he added.

