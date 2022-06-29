Mexican Embassy To Partner Anti-rape Bodies To Tackle Sexual and Gender Based Violence

As Nigeria continues to experience an alarming rise in cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), the Mexican Embassy in Nigeria has said it will join hands with Make A Difference Initiative and Men Against Rape Foundation to tackle the menace.

Speaking at the Mexican Embassy in Abuja during a courtesy call paid on him by a – three member delegation of the bodies, the Mexican envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Alfredo Miranda said the issues of rape and Sexual and Gender Based Violence was a global concern that needed concerted efforts and partnerships to tackle.

The delegation included the Executive Director, Lemmy Ughegbe, Director of Strategic Development, Mr. Augustine Ibhagbosoria Eigbe and Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Miss Charity Ogochukwu Ikenwa

Ambassador Miranda noted that “victims of child sexual abuse and sundry acts of sexual violence live with this trauma all through their lives. This is why we must all work together across the globe to fight this menace.”

“Personally, I have three children and I thought them from childhood to respect themselves and respect others. I thought them to respect their own rights and also pay same amount of respect to others. If we get this right mindset and live by it, then people will not be interested in raping or violating anyone”, Miranda stated.

The ambassador commended Make A Difference Initiative and Men Against Rape Foundation for working to combat the menace because nobody deserves to experience it or live through the trauma.

He therefore pledged the support of the embassy to help the organisations to achieve their objective of creating a safer place, urging the delegation to avail him with an action plan.

Earlier, in his own remark, the director of Strategic Development of the anti-rape bodies, Augustine Ehikioya-Ibhagbosoria Eigbe welcomed Ambassador Miranda to Nigeria, noting that despite the country’s many challenges, it was a land of limitless possibilities.

Lemmy Ughegbe ,the Executive Director, also expressed concern over the exponential rise in sexual violence in the country and the lack of commitment on the part of government to combat it.

He listed current cases being handled by their organisations and pointed out the challenges being encountered.

