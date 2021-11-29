Metuh to establish 2 vocational centres for inmates

Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to build two vocational centres for inmates in Kuje and Nnewi correctional centres to assist the government.



Metuh said this during his 56th birthday celebration with the inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service, Kuje Medium Security Centre, on Sunday in Abuja.



He said that the projects which would be done simultaneously is part of reintegration of inmates to the society.



According to him, the project will be carried out through the Legend Golden Care Foundation under its “Beyond the Walls “ initiative, headed by his wife, Mrs Kanayo Metuh.



He also said that the vocational centres would be built in four months, adding that letters had been written to the appropriate authorities to ensure they are actualised.



”I am doing this as a way of giving back to the society. I went through a lot in five years that I was in custody.



“It cost me a lot. It cost me my health, financially it cost me a lot but as I came out, God has helped me to recover the things caterpillars and canker worms have eaten.



“So, if I can recover what I have and my kids are almost graduating, so whatever money I have are meant to help people and that is why we are here.



“No single public funds, no friends and I am not making any appeal to anybody. I am funding it 100 per cent,” he said.



Metuh said that the foundation had been doing charity work for over 11 years but kept quiet over it, however, people needed to know that there is a reason to help the society.



”We want to stimulate a response from others to come and help and assist these people.



“So our plans to build vocational centres for inmates in Kuje and Nnewi correctional facilities is one of those support for the government.



“Once we get the approval from the headquarters, we will build it within four months. This will be world class and world standard and shall be donated to the government.



“For a long time, we have been engaged in charity but have come to realize that except you get people to know, you do not have any way to stimulate and get the same reactions from other citizens,“ he said.



The former PDP spokesman commended the government for the laudable achievement in ensuring that inmates get better living while in custody.



He advised inmates to take the period of being in custody to correct their mistakes and be better persons when released.



Mr Ibrahim Shehu, Deputy Controller, Kuje Medium Security Centre, commended Metuh and his team for the show of love to the inmates.



The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Metuh gave items to the inmates which included food, drinks and bread. (NAN)

