Metuh congratulates Soludo, urges other candidates to respect peoples’ choice

November 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Former National Publicity Secretary of PDP,  Chief Olisa Metuh, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his emergence as governor-elect of Anambra.

Metuh in a statement  on Wednesday  in Abuja, said that finally, people of Anambra had  spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear.

“They have, through their votes, democratically made their choice of who governs them for next four years.”

He urged all candidates in election to respect peoples decision, avoid any litigation and distraction.

“Though outcome of election may not have swung way some individuals, especially those within the political circles, desired but  Anambra people  have spoken and their choice must be respected and accepted.

“It is on this note that  urge all Anambra residents , irrespective of political affiliations, to put politics and issues of election behind and come together as one people that we are, and join hands Soludo to chart a new course for our dear state.

implore contenders who are hurting over outcome of election to sheathe their swords and put aside all personal interests for sake of residents.

urge such persons to rather put their eyes on larger picture of yearning of our people for peace, political stability, economic recovery, infrastructural development and security of lives in our state.

“It is therefore , imperative that we avoid distractions of election litigations. Such will be counter-productive to the aspiration of our people to get our state working again.

“ What we need at this moment is to concentrate our energies on moving our state to greater heights, ” Metuh said.

The chieftain also urged Soludo to ensure a true Anambra leadership by running an effective administration that would efficiently galvanise and harness the best hands so as to move the state forward.

Metuh said  the people expected the return of the real expatriate community to Onitsha and other prominent cities of the state.

“Prof. Soludo is reminded that the burden before him is a very onerous one.

“ People of Anambra look up to him to unite the people and return Anambra to her pride of place as flagship of development in our country.

“Once again, congratulate you, Mr governor-elect and wish you a successful tenure in the service of the people of Anambra ,” Metuh said.(NAN)

Tags: , ,