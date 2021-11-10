Metuh congratulates Soludo, urges other candidates to respect peoples’ choice

Former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his emergence as governor-elect of Anambra.

Metuh in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that finally, people of Anambra had spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear.

“They have, through their votes, democratically made their choice of who governs them for the next four years.”

He urged all candidates in the election to respect the peoples decision, avoid any litigation and distraction.

“Though the outcome of the election may not have swung the way some individuals, especially those within the political circles, desired but Anambra people have spoken and their choice must be respected and accepted.

“It is on this note that I urge all Anambra residents , irrespective of political affiliations, to put politics and issues of the election behind and come together as one people that we are, and join hands with Soludo to chart a new course for our dear state.

“I implore contenders who are hurting over the outcome of the election to sheathe their swords and put aside all personal interests for the sake of residents.

“I urge such persons to rather put their eyes on the larger picture of the yearning of our people for peace, political stability, economic recovery, infrastructural development and security of lives in our state.

“It is therefore , imperative that we avoid the distractions of election litigations. Such will be counter-productive to the aspiration of our people to get our state working again.

“ What we need at this moment is to concentrate our energies on moving our state to greater heights, ” Metuh said.

The PDP chieftain also urged Soludo to ensure a true Anambra leadership by running an effective administration that would efficiently galvanise and harness the best hands so as to move the state forward.

Metuh said the people expected the return of the real expatriate community to Onitsha and other prominent cities of the state.

“Prof. Soludo is reminded that the burden before him is a very onerous one.

“ People of Anambra look up to him to unite the people and return Anambra to her pride of place as flagship of development in our country.

“Once again, I congratulate you, Mr governor-elect and wish you a successful tenure in the service of the people of Anambra ,” Metuh said.(NAN)

