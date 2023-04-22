Methodist Bishop tasks incoming administrations to secure Nigeria

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Bishop Diocese of Lagos West, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Olayinka Akande, on Saturday in Ibadan urged incoming administrations to secure Nigeria.

He said in his message to the 17th annual synod of the diocese that national security was essential to protect lives and property.

He added that national security would enable Nigerians to travel around the country without the fear of kidnappers.

“Abuja-based Centre for Democracy and Development stated in April 2022 that more than 100 bandit groups with an average of 30 members each operate with military grade weapons in largely ungoverned spaces in the northwest.

“As a result, the plan for economic revitalisation should be the first target of incoming administrations.

“The plan should contain measurable targets for creating jobs, reducing poverty and decreasing the cost of living, improving security and making space for a more collaborative approach.

“This should involve the private sector and other players because the government cannot do it alone.

“Lagos State governor should kindly act on public outcry to curb the excesses of operatives of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, Vehicle Inspection Office and the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

“They are inflicting unnecessary burden and hardship on the citizenry. And this has been done in the name of the government,’’ he noted.

Akande also implored Nigerians to participate fully in the oncoming national population census and be sure to be counted.

He stressed that population figures and demographics must be near accurate for the country to distribute infrastructure equitably.

The Methodist bishop also noted that a food crisis was looming and must be must be tackled with friendly and achievable policies.

He listed one of such policies as the Maputo Declaration on agriculture which recommended that 10 per cent of national budgets be allocated to agriculture.

“Sadly, local government administration in Nigeria is in comatose and the peasant farmer who contributes to our food basket does not have access to financial and other supports to upscale farming.

“As much as we are a city diocese, we can advocate for clear local government autonomy in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular to rescue ourselves from food shortages.

“There are different nations in the northern and southern regions of Nigeria subsumed by the quest and desire for one united, free and fair nation.

“We have a federal republic but in reality the federating units are majorly dependent on the almighty centre which holds enormous powers.

“This has led to ever subsisting struggle and this is not true federalism. I pray that the incoming administration will be endowed with the necessary wisdom, courage and direction to reshape our dear country,’’ Akande said.

He stressed that government must also have political willingness and determination to redirect the country into a working one.

“There have been series of agitations, intimidations, marginalisation, and control; Nigeria today has a huge land area of 923,768 sq. km with Niger and Borno states leading with more than 70, 000 sq. km each.

“This is a good fraction of the land mass of the second largest and the second most populous continent on planet earth.

“Nigeria is blessed by its prime location in West Africa, just north of the Equator and east of the Greenwich Meridian.

“It has diverse good weather and geographic conditions stretching from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea,’’ he said.

Akande also noted other factors germane to Nigeria’s development.

“There are vast reservoirs of natural resources beneath the soil and into the sea. Apart from these, God in his infinite mercies bestowed a population of 220 million talented and gifted males and females as Nigerians.

“We are fast growing and currently 7th most populous country in the world; ironically, despite all these blessings, there is abject poverty, suffering and hardship in the land.

“There is hopelessness and trust deficiencies, especially among the youths who are clamouring for a proper change that will usher in gainful employment.’

“They are clamouring for opportunities that can bring out their potential and curb the incessant mass migration and brain drain called `Japa’,’’ he said.

He stressed that the 2023 general elections gave Nigeria another opportunity to adjust its trajectory.

“At the elections, the electorates regained their power by choosing who they want; many ‘new’ candidates defeated incumbents.

“A political party, in a manner of a movement, re-wrote the history of the two major political parties.

“Now that the elections have been won and lost, the judicial battles are activated; let us hope for the best,’’ Akande said. (NAN)