Methodist Archbishop, others urge Nigerians to pray for credible elections

By Bridget Ikyado

The Archbishop of Methodist Church Abuja, His Grace, Michael Akinwale and some other clerics on Saturday urged Nigerians to pray for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clergymen made the appeal during a prayer meeting organised by the National Hospital Abuja Chapel, in collaboration with Green Flames Film and Television Academy.

Akinwale said the present situation in the country necessitated prayers for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

The Archbishop who preached on the topic “The battle Christians face in politics”, believed that only fervent prayers of the righteous would prevent any form of violence or distractions.

He prayed God to give Nigerians peace, guidance and understanding to make informed choices of political leaders during the general elections.

According to him, the only solution to bad governance is the election of righteous leaders.

He said God will not forsake Nigeria, adding that “God is looking for men and women who will stand in the gap, as the scarcity of righteousness makes evil prevail.”

Similarly, the Presiding Bishop of the Dominion Chapel International Church, John-Praise Daniel, advised igerians to shun politics of bitterness.

“We need to remember that peace and unity has bonded us together and no politics of bitterness should try to separate us.

“We have to engage in issue based politics; Only God should choose our leaders.

“Let us shun politics of tribe, bitterness and religion, we must vote right to change the narrative, so we can put our nation back on track,” he said.

Also, Pastor Godwin Idowu, Presiding Elder of the National Hospital Chapel, reminded Nigerians that their unity was sacrosanct.

”As we pray and prepare to vote, it is good we note that the nation needs a servant leader, the nation needs people with the heart to sacrifice,” he said.

The Founder and President, Green Flames Film and Television Academy, Appiah Simon, said the event was organised to pray for the nation ahead of the elections.

She added that the event would be used to enlighten the youths on the dangers of electoral violence.

“We have NYSC members and various groups of youth here and they form the majority in the electoral process, so we will use the avenue to talk to them.”

She urged Nigerians to vote competence and integrity, while advising all politicians to avoid politics of rancour.

A film maker, Dimbo Atiya, who spoke on the role of the media in the electoral process, urged journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession, as their reports could make or mar a nation.

NAN reports that prayers were offered for the country and INEC to conduct peaceful and free elections.(NAN)