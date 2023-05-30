Methodist archbishop congratulates Tinubu, Gov. Makinde

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Archbishop, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Rev. Olumuyiwa Odejayi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president.

Odejayi, who superintends MCN in the whole of Oyo State, also congratulated Gov. Seyi Makinde, on his second term inauguration.

In his congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Ibadan, the archbishop prayed for Tinubu to succeed in the onerous task of moving Nigeria forward.

He enjoined the president to be courageous in taking critical decisions that would propel Nigeria on the path of irreversible and sustainable development.

He also appealed to Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration.

“On behalf of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Ibadan, comprising Dioceses of Ibadan, Agodi, Elekuro, Oyo and Ogbomoso, I congratulate Gov. Makinde on the successful completion of his first term and inauguration of the second term.

“No doubt your re-election has showed that God sent you to the people of the state for infrastructural and financial development, especially with the shower of blessings (rain) during the first and second term oath-taking,’’ he stated.

The archbishop added that the outcome of the governorship election of March 18 showed mass acceptance and wide endorsement of Gov. Makinde.

Odejayi lauded Makinde for directing the creation of Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED) in his inaugural speech.

“The agency, you said, would be mandated to establish a public orientation and sensitisation framework into which all agencies and departments of government must key into.

“The framework, you stated, would ensure continuous sensitisation and enlightenment using traditional, electronic and social media and incorporate a timetable for the enforcement of all existing traffic, waste management and street trading laws.

“This will go a long way in checking indiscriminate disposal of wastes, curb street trading and reckless parking of vehicles on Ibadan roads in particular.

“This will also help in checking traffic congestion in different parts of the state capital.

“Your performance during your first time was excellent and we pray that the grace of God will be enough for you to take Oyo State to greater heights as you settle down for this second term,’’ Odejayi stated.

He assured the governor that all Methodist faithful in Oyo State would not cease praying for his success in the second term. (NAN)