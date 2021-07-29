Metering: We’ll capture all customers with time — KEDCO

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has assured its numerous customers that have not been reached during the ongoing metering programme that they would be captured.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Communications, KEDCO, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Thursday in Kano.

He said all efforts had been strengthened to ensure that metering initiative was given the needed speed in line with KEDCO’s resolve to end estimated billing in Kano franchise.



“Our metering is continuous, so those that have not been metered would eventually be metered and captured accordingly.

“The metering exercise is in phases and soon the `Zero’ phase will be concluded so that we can start the next phase which is the phase one,” Sani-Shawai said.



He urged customers to shun any attempts to bypass meters as this would compromise our efforts in giving our customers maximum satisfaction.



“We appeal to community leaders and other stakeholders to assist us in ensuring that the metering initiative remains successful in Kano franchise, going forward, by reporting any illegal acts to our nearest offices or security agents.’’ (NAN)

