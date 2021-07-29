Metering: We’ll capture all customers with time — KEDCO

The Kano Electricity Distribution (KEDCO) has assured its numerous customers that have not been reached during the ongoing metering programme that they would be captured.


This contained in a statement signed by the of Communications, KEDCO, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Thursday in Kano.
He said all efforts had been strengthened that metering initiative was given the needed speed in line with KEDCO’s to estimated billing in Kano franchise.

“Our metering continuous, so those that have not been metered would eventually be metered and captured accordingly.
“The metering exercise in phases and soon the `Zero’ phase will be concluded so that we start the next phase which is the phase one,” Sani-Shawai said.


He urged customers to shun any attempts to bypass meters as this would our efforts in giving our customers maximum satisfaction.

“We to community leaders and other stakeholders to assist us in ensuring that the metering initiative remains in Kano franchise, going forward, by reporting any illegal acts to our nearest offices or security agents.’’ (NAN)

