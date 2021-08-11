Metering key to customers’ satisfaction —- KEDCO

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said that metering remains key to its customers’ satisfaction, and will improve Non Maximum Demand Customers’ collection.

This is contained in a statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Wednesday in Kano and made available to newsmen.

He said that the company was fast-tracking all metering processes so that it would achieve complete meter coverage of all customers within the Kano franchise.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of KEDCO, Mr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, as saying: “It will guarantee the satisfaction of its numerous customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

“Metering will be the solution to many of the challenges in power distribution such as ending complaints on estimated billing and ensuring adequate measurement of energy consumption.

“We will enforce its full policy in line with the intention of the Federal Government.”

Isyaku-Gwamna called on the customers of the company to stop meter bypass, illegal connection and other sharp practices inimical to the implementation of the metering programme within Kano franchise.

He also appealed to the customers to shun meter apathy, adding, “Metering will do everybody a lot of good.”(NAN)

