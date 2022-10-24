Meta selects Ad Dynamo as Meta’s Authorised Sales Partner in Nigeria

Lagos, 24th October, 2022 – Ad Dynamo and Meta have announced that the two companies will collaborate in Nigeria under the Meta Authorized Sales Partner (MASP) Program.

Meta Authorized Sales Partners are extensions of Meta’s sales teams across the globe. They support advertisers and agencies to achieve their business goals by providing local assistance, strategic direction and expertise across the family of Meta products. A thorough selection and approval process ensures that Meta’s Authorized Sales Partners meet the highest level of business needs of advertisers and agencies.

Aleph, the holding company of Ad Dynamo, has been part of the MASP program since 2018 and supports not only the growth of Meta, but also the local advertising ecosystem, that is helping agencies, advertisers and SMBs to succeed in digital marketing. Aleph has a record of excellence in digital marketing and is active with local, dedicated teams in numerous regions around the world, including Africa, Central East Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through Ad Dynamo’s comprehensive understanding of Meta’s solutions, the company serves as a direct point of contact across all products, apps and services enabling advertisers to make the most of what Meta has to offer.

Moreover, with a local presence in Lagos, Ad Dynamo offers support in official and national languages and provides consulting services on both the strategic and optimization aspects of campaigns and enables billing in the country’s domestic currency, Naira.

As a Meta Authorized Sales Partner, Ad Dynamo equips agencies and advertisers with in-market training opportunities and offers free access to programs including courses and a certification through Meta Blueprint, to help teams learn new and essential skills to maximize the value of their digital advertising investments.

“Nigeria is an important country for Meta and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here,” said Enitan Denloye, Regional Director for Africa at Meta. “As such, we are happy to bring in Ad Dynamo as Meta’s Authorized Sales Partner in Nigeria and believe that with their robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally, helping them unlock their potential growth.” “Through Ad Dynamo presence in the market, Nigerians now have access to local currency billing”.

About Ad Dynamo by Aleph

Ad Dynamo by Aleph is Africa’s largest digital media sales house. The company partners with brands and media agencies to achieve long term results through advertising. Established in 2009, Ad Dynamo by Aleph has a prestigious history of being the designated ad sales partner across Sub Saharan Africa – including Twitter, Yahoo, Spotify, Snapchat and now Meta.

Find our more:

About Aleph

Aleph represents the world’s leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don’t have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 30+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms’ advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

Find out more:

For more information please visit:

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

