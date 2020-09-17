Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has won a legal battle over trademark rights relating to his own logo.

This followed the European Union’s top court dismissal on Thursday of an appeal against the player from a Spanish cycling clothing brand.

The EU’s Court of Justice in Luxembourg said in a statement it authorised the player to register the trademark Messi, dismissing an appeal from the EU’s intellectual property office EUIPO and the Spanish company Massi.

Messi first filed an application with the property office in 2011 to trademark his surname as a sportswear, footwear and equipment brand in spite of opposition from the owners of Massi.