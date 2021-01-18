Messi sent off as Athletic Bilbao beat FC Barcelona to win Super Cup

Inaki William’s brilliant strike in extra-time earned Athletico Bilbao a 3-2 win over FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday with Lionel Messi sent off in the final stages.

The Basque side, who last won the trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Catalans, grabbed a last-minute equaliser through Asier Villalibre to tie the game at 2-2 and force an extra 30 minutes.

Antoine Griezmann had sent FC Barcelona ahead and restored their advantage with goals either side of Oscar de Marcos’s equalizer.