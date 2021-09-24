Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



 Lionel Messi has been ruled of Paris Germain’s match against Montpellier FC  on due to a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Messi suffered a knock on his left knee, and an MRI scan earlier  signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG’s 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

He will be assessed again on Sunday ahead of next week’s Champions home game against Manchester City FC.

PSG said midfielder Marco Verratti will return to training on Sunday while defender Sergio Ramos, has yet his club debut, continues to train individually as he recovers from a calf injury.

PSG are of the Ligue 1 standings with a perfect win from seven games. (Reuters/NAN) 

Tags: , , , ,