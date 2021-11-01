Messi keen on Barcelona return as technical director

 Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain was over.

He said he would like to help the LaLiga club in the role of a technical director.

Messi ended a two-decade stay at Barcelona, where he was their record scorer with 672 goals, in the off- he joined PSG on a transfer on a two-year deal.

“What is almost confirmed … is we are going to live in Barcelona again and life will there,” the 34-year- Argentine said in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport.

“It’s what my wife wants and what I want. I don’t know when my contract with PSG ends, but we’ll go back to Barcelona to live.

“I always said I would love to able to help the club … I would love to a technical director at some point. I don’t know if it will at Barcelona or not.

“If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again because it’s the club I love and I would love for it to continue doing well, to continue being one of the best in the world.”

Barca, who are ninth in LaLiga, sacked coach Ronald Koeman last week.

Messi limped off injured in PSG’s 2-1 win champions, Lille, on Friday, but coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful he will available for this week’s Champions League game at RB Leipzig. (Reuters/NAN) 

