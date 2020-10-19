Merkel to address German business conference on relations with China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to address the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, on Monday, in a meeting about the relationship between China, Germany and the European Union.

Economics Minister, Peter Altmaier, is also due to attend the digital event that is expected to focus on economic policy.

Business representatives have called for greater access to the market for European companies in China, particularly those in the digital, electric mobility and health-care sectors.

In mid-September, the EU called on Beijing to make further concessions on market access and sustainable development if it wants to wrap up an investment agreement with Brussels by the end of the year as hoped.