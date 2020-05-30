Merkel rejects Trump’s invitation for G7 summit in Washington

German Chancellor Angela will not attend the in Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic, the German Press Agency reported Saturday, citing government spokesperson, Steffen Seibert.

U.S. President Donald said on May 20 that he was aiming for a real in Washington in late June as a sign of normalisation after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The summit was originally scheduled for June 10-12 at the presidential retreat of Camp David, Maryland.

In March, however, the U.S. government cancelled the arrangement because of the pandemic and scheduled a video conference instead.

had initially left open whether she would accept ’s invitation to participate in a video conference.

In whatever form this meeting takes place, “whether as a video conference or otherwise, I will definitely fight for multilateralism.

“That is very clear, both in the G7 and the G20,’’ the chancellor said on May 20. (Xinhua/NAN)


