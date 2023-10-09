Merkel denounces attack on Israel

By Hadiza Mohammed

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, condemned the unprecedented, multi-front attack launched by the militant group Hamas against Israel.

In a statement, Merkel said “I condemn the attacks by Hamas on the state of Israel in the strongest possible terms.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with the Israeli people and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Merkel, a centre-right politician who led Germany from 2005 to 2021.

Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged Germany’s support in a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday. His government also said that Germany’s humanitarian aid for Palestinians will also be reviewed. (www.nannews.ng) (dpa/NAN)

