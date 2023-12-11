Mere progressive coincidence for two Tansian University lecturers, By Hope Ejimonu

Tansian —Nze U. Nze who was the First Anambra State Indigen to win First Prize in the Nigeria National Award for Creative Writing in Indigenous Language is a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tobenna Ikwuamaeze is also a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Tansian University, Umunya.

Nze and Tobenna were pioneer students of Tansian University. They coincidentally enrolled for first degree same day at Tansian University. While Nze was admitted in Mass Communication Department, Tobenna got admissions to study Philosophy and Religious Studies.

Two of them did Matriculation as Jambite same day, same University and same venue. They did First Degree Convocation same day, same University and same venue.

Coincidentally two of them served under same Batch for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. After their NYSC, Tansian University reinstated them same day.

Coincidentally, they enrolled for Masters Degree same day at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (popularly known as Unizik) Awka but different department. The philosopher continued with his discipline and same with the communicator. They did Masters Degree Convocation same day, same University and same venue.

After their Masters Degree, the Tansian University Governing Council approved their promotion same day.

The climax of the mere progressive coincidence of the two lecturers was experienced as Tobenna and Nze participated in Ph.D Convocation of Unizik, Awka; same University, same day and same venue though different field of study.

During the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Unizik, held on Friday, 8th December, 2023 Tobenna Ikwuamaeze officially bagged Doctorate Degree in Philosophy while Nze U. Nze officially obtained Ph.D in Mass Communication.

For the two lecturers, it was a mere progressive coincidence which is witnessed once in awhile.

