Mercy Johnson welcomes 4th child

Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, has announced the birth of their 4th child on his instagram page on Monday.

The husband of the actress displayed the baby’s picture with her name as: Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

He said: “Every good and perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally over. Please share in our joy as we announce the arrival of our daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

Some celebrities also congratulated the couple on the same page in likes of Nkechi Blessing and Oluwabukola Arugba and a host of others.

Blessing wrote: “Thank you Jesus.”

Arugba said: “Congratulations darling.” (NAN)