Mercy Johnson unveiled as RYD learning Ambassador

By Thompson Yamput

Nollywood superstar Mercy Johnson was on Friday unveiled as the Brand Ambassador of RYD Learning, an innovative educational platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her appointment is aimed at inspiring and equipping African children with cutting-edge technological skills to thrive in the global technology industry.

Mr Philip Etim, Founder

of RYD Learning, while speaking at the unveiling in Abuja expressed his belief that every child deserves access to high-quality tech education, regardless of their background or location.

“Our mission is to empower African kids with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tech industry and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

“RYD Learning has already made significant strides in bridging the tech divide, having trained over 1,000 kids since its inception across Africa, Australia, Europe, and North America through interactive virtual classes and hands-on guidance.

“The platform offers a comprehensive curriculum in programming languages like Python, tailored for children aged between six and sixteen”.

Etim added that the platform’s curriculum is designed to be fun, interactive, and engaging, with a focus on developing essential skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, innovation, collaboration, teamwork, communication, and presentation.

In her response, the visibly elated Nollywood actress commended RYD Learning for appointing her as a brand ambassador and for its commendable work in tech education.

Johnson said: “I’m excited to be a part of RYD Learning programmes and interventions.

“I’m thrilled to partner with RYD Learning. As a mother and an advocate for children’s education, I believe it’s essential to equip our kids with the skills they need to succeed in today’s tech-driven world,” Johnson added,

RYD Learning’s Co-founder and Managing Partner, Mr Michael Boyo, stated, “We’re honoured to have Mercy Johnson on board”.

He noted that her passion for education and influence would “undoubtedly help us reach more kids and make a greater impact”.

Mr John Akadi, another Co-founder and Partner Lead in Africa, added that by providing accessible, high-quality tech education, the organisation can empower African children to succeed in the global tech industry and build brighter futures.

Mrs Abosede Omotoso, Partner Lead in Europe, said: We’re excited to partner with Mercy Johnson and RYD Learning to bring high-quality tech education to Nigerian kids in the diaspora”.

Mrs Remi Odunaike, Faculty Lead and Co-founder, expressed excitement at being part of the movement, which is inspiring children to thrive in tech education.

Also, Programme Lead Aderonke Iyiola said, “We are thrilled to have the esteemed Mercy Johnson join our team”.

Mr Friday Ameh-Onuche, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer said the platform is designed to bridge the tech gap for African kids.

“With Mercy Johnson’s support, we can inspire more kids to explore the world of tech and create a brighter future for themselves”.

Mr Ayodele Aransiola, Community Lead and Co-founder, noted, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering African kids. We’re excited to work with Mercy Johnson and reach more kids across the globe”.

The RYD Learning programme is now open for enrolment.

It runs in eight-week cycles, with new sessions beginning every month.

Parents can select their preferred days and times for classes, regardless of their location across the world.

NAN further reports that as the brand ambassador, Mercy Johnson is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting RYD Learning’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality STEM education to children across Africa and the diaspora.

STEM education is an interdisciplinary approach to learning and development that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, with a focus on hands-on problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork, and digital literacy. (NAN) www.nannnews.ng

