Men of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network kill two soldiers in Enugu

Two soldiers were killed on Tuesday when members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) engaged troops in a gun duel.

Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the incident took place at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Area of Enugu State.

He said members of the ESN attacked troops’ position at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday, leading to a gun duel.

“Troops to checkmate activities of at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Area of Enugu State repelled ESN gun attack at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday.

“Sadly, during the fire that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,’’ he stated.

Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu assured the public of Nigerian Army’s commitment adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the of security agencies by remaining -abiding and by providing useful information on the fleeing ,’’ he added. (NAN)

