Mr Lawrence Okah, Secretary, State Caretaker Committee of the APC in Edo says the on-going membership registration/revalidation exercise of the party is meant to re-assess Nigerians’ feelings about the party. Okah stated this on Wednesday in Benin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after he revalidated his membership at his registration centre in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo.

He said the large turnout of people for the exercise showed that the party’s popularity was soaring across the country. The Edo APC scribe said he disagreed with those describing the exercise as a waste of time, adding that it could be likened to INEC’s voters registration usually conducted every four years to update the register. He said the APC’s exercise made the party unique because no political party in Nigeria had subjected its members, old or new, to fresh registration or revalidation.

“The exercise has made the party unique because no other political party is doing it. “They can’t bear it. APC was just registered barely about six years ago. “We are coming out again, throwing ourselves to the Nigerian people that they should come and register with us and people are coming out. “We said come and register with us and people are coming out en-mass,’’ he said. Okah urged the people of Edo to compensate APC government’s achievements in the state with massive registration.

“Remember the good things the APC government has done in Edo State. Like the road we passed through to this place had been forgotten before. “It was done under the APC government. We urge everybody in Edo State to come out and register with the party; it is the party of the people,’’ he stressed.

On his membership projection in the state, he said a minimum of 100 persons were expected to register in each unit. The party secretary, who later went round many units and wards in the local government area to assess the situation, expressed delight at the conduct and turnout of party members. (NAN)