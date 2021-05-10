Membership registration has further strengthened APC in Plateau- Chairman

Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) says the membership registration/revalidation of the has strengthened its followership base in the state.

Dabang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the exercise was a huge success.

assessment is that the registration was a huge success because turned out en mass and registered with the .

“The registration/revalidation has strengthened the followership base.

“For instance, in 2014 the first registration was conducted, was no polling unit that we had more than a 100 registered members.

“But today, we have booklets for 300 members that were issued to polling units, in some places they were exhausted,” he said.

The chairman said that the APC was growing from strength to strength in the state.

“After the 2015 elections, many left other political parties to join the APC.

“Up till this moment, some are joining the party,” he said.

Dabang said that during the registration, quite a number of people were hitherto not members of the APC joined the party.

“Even today, I received calls from some chieftains of Peoples Democrats Party (PDP) have indicated interest to to the APC.

“I have directed them to go their units to get registered because that is the opportunity they have now, if they want any form of it can later.

“In 2014 we have members of House of Representatives and we didn’t have a single and nine members of House of Assembly.

“But today, we have senators, four members of House of Representatives and 15 members of of Assembly,” he said. (NAN)

