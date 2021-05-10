Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) says the membership registration/revalidation of the party has strengthened its followership base in the state.

Dabang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the exercise was a huge success.

“My assessment is that the registration was a huge success because people turned out en mass and registered with the party.

“The registration/revalidation has strengthened the party followership base.

“For instance, in 2014 when the first registration was conducted, there was no polling unit that we had more than a 100 registered members.

“But today, we have booklets for 300 members that were issued to polling units, in some places they were exhausted,” he said.

The chairman said that the APC was growing from strength to strength in the state.

“After the 2015 elections, many people left other political parties to join the APC.

“Up till this moment, some people are still joining the party,” he said.

Dabang said that during the registration, quite a number of people who were hitherto not members of the APC joined the party.

“Even today, I received calls from some former chieftains of Peoples Democrats Party (PDP) who have indicated interest to come to the APC.

“I have directed them to go their units to get registered because that is the opportunity they have now, if they want any form of ceremony it can come later.

“In 2014 we have only two members of House of Representatives and we didn’t have a single senator and nine members of House of Assembly.

“But today, we have two senators, four members of House of Representatives and 15 members of state House of Assembly,” he said. (NAN)

