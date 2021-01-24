Membership registration: APC chieftain urges youths to participate

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Mr Abiola Farounbi, has urged youths to take part in the party’s forthcoming nationwide membership registration exercise.

Farounbi gave the advice in a statement in Ilorin on Sunday.

“Our target is to bring in youths who are the future of every country; nurture them on the path of growth and development in order to carry on the manifestos, agenda and policies of the party.

“As we are about to commence the renewal of membership, we welcome new members across the board.

“We might wonder why is APC carrying out this exercise at this crucial time. Reasons aren’t far-fetched.

“Most importantly, the party is making the requisite move to provide a level-playing ground for all citizens irrespective of class, religion or tribe,” he said.

He, however, explained that the party was embarking on the revalidation exercise to offer a fresh start to everyone.

“Let no one make a mistake. The ups and downs in the party is a path to building a stronger and vibrant system that will be all inclusive.

“The party has laid a significant foundation in rebuilding the nation and set Nigeria on the path of infrastructure development.

“Change cannot be achieved sitting on the fence. We must be part of the democratic process, while all of us can’t aspire for offices.

“We can always contribute to the development of our wards, local governments, states and Nigeria in general by joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a way of reshaping our political landscape,” Farounbi said.

He, therefore, urged everyone to see this as a clarion call and a great opportunity to join hands in reshaping the political landscape of Nigeria and adding their voice toward nation-building. (NAN)