Membership: PDP begins e- registration pilot scheme

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, kicked off the pilot scheme of its electronic registration and revalidation of members.

The scheme of the registration would be  in : Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Adamawa and Sokoto State others.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, said  the e-registration would deepen the process of internal democracy in the party.

He said there need for parties to embrace online registration of members.

“The country must  migrate from analogue to digital because,  data is  key to development, proper planning and a country’s ability to attract development from the global community.

“As a party, we cannot do otherwise; we are operating in social space and  cannot do without data,” he said.

Secondus added that online registration would provide Nigerians with a transparent platform to exercise democratic potentials, especially the youths.

“Usually in the days of analogue, a person  don’t get registered,  if those in charge do not like the  face,  the person  will be denied membership.  All that has been eliminated,” he added.

Also speaking,  Chairman, Board of Trustee of the party, Sen. Walid Jibrin, said e-registration a demonstration by PDP that it getting ready for the 2023 general elections.

He assured crisis rocking the party would soon be resolved and party would come out stronger.

“We have spent so many sleepless nights in ensuring that we resolve the crisis within our party to make it great again and also take advantage of the failures of the opposition,” he stated.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr , stated that over One million Nigerians had indicated interest to the party, in less than 24 hours when the logo of the party put online, during the test run.

The National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu ,  said sensitisation was ongoing to ensure that members across the country, including those at the grassroots  got  registered. (NAN)

