Membership: PDP begins e- registration pilot scheme

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, kicked off the pilot scheme of its electronic registration and revalidation of members.

The first scheme of the registration would be in : Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Adamawa and Sokoto State among others.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja, said the e-registration would deepen the process of internal democracy in the party.

He said there was need for parties to embrace online registration of members.

“The country must migrate from analogue to digital because, data is key to development, proper planning and a country’s ability to attract development from the global community.

“As a party, we cannot do otherwise; we are operating in social media space and cannot do without data,” he said.

Secondus added that online registration would provide Nigerians with a transparent platform to exercise democratic potentials, especially the youths.

“Usually in the days of analogue, a person don’t get registered, if those in charge do not like the face, the person will be denied membership. All that has been eliminated,” he added.

Also speaking, Chairman, Board of Trustee of the party, Sen. Walid Jibrin, said e-registration was a demonstration by PDP that it was getting ready for the 2023 general elections.

He assured that the crisis rocking the party would soon be resolved and that the party would come out stronger.

“We have spent so many sleepless nights in ensuring that we resolve the crisis within our party to make it great again and also take advantage of the failures of the opposition,” he stated.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that over One million Nigerians had indicated interest to join the party, in less than 24 hours when the logo of the party was put online, during the test run.

The National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu , said sensitisation was ongoing to ensure that members across the country, including those at the grassroots got registered. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...