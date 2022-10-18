Members’ welfare remains my priority, says Oyo NUJ Chairman

By Olatunde Ajayi

Alhaji Ademola Babalola, the

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, says welfare of members and the veterans remains his priority.

Babalola made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after a 10-kilometre fitness walk organised by the council as one of its activities to mark the 2022 NUJ Press Week on Tuesday.

According to him, the press week is a time out for journalists to brainstorm on the crucial issues of national interest.

“It also enables our members to take part in physical exercise to improve on healthy living, because our duty requires that we should be of sound mind and be in good health to enable us to perform our core duties.

“My administration’s welfare for elders and members is superb. We love them and we are enjoying very smooth and cordial relationship with all elders in the Oyo council.

“We have taken the issues of welfare of our members as a top priority.

“We are also keeping them abreast of all we are doing and they are happy with us.

“We have received their blessings. They are always on our list. We need them around to advice us and to guide us aright,” Babalola said. (NAN)

