Member of Ebonyi Civil Service Commission resigns

“I hereby formally resign my appointment as member of the Ebonyi Civil Service Commission with effect from Dec 7.

This is contained in a letter dated Dec.7, addressed to Gov. Dave Umahi through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

“My reasons for resigning are personal and I wish to thank his Excellency tremendously for the opportunity given me to serve the state.

“I also wish your Excellency the best of luck; God’s guidance and protection in your future political endeavors,” he said.

Onwe, a former Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was appointed as a member of the commission in September.(NAN)