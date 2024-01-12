Mele Kyari to deliver 2024 Faculty Lecture at OAU

The Group CEO, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, will deliver the 2024 Faculty Lecture of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU.

The Faculty of Science Lecture will hold on Wednesday 17th January 2024, 10.00 am at Oduduwa Hall OAU, lle-

Ife .

Snippets of Information on the Lecture circulating on social media run thus:

Faculty Lecture – Jan 2024- Energy Security, Sustainability

and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges

The next in the series of Faculty Lecture titled, “Energy Security, Sustainability and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges and Opportunities” will be

delivered by the Group CEO of the NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari (0FR). Date: Wednesday 17th January 2024Time:

10.00 amVenue: Oduduwa Hall OAU, lle- Ife

Join Zoom Meetinghttps://bit.ly/2024-

FAC-SCI-LECTURE Meeting lD: 874 9554

7393Passcode: OAU

