Mele Kyari, Bode, others for Realnews 8th Anniversary Lecture

Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, have confirmed attendance at the Realnews 8th Anniversary Lecture.

Maureen Chigbo, Publisher/Editor, Realnews Magazine and Publications Ltd., in a statement on Thursday said that the lecture, scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020, would have its theme as “Managing the COVID-19 Global Pandemic: The Nigeria Experience”.

“Along with Kyari, Dr Alero Roberts of the Department of Public Health, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba and Dr Michael Ihemaguba, a New York, U.S.A. based medical doctor, who have also confirmed their participation, are discussants at the lecture.

“Chris Bode will chair the lecture, which will be delivered by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“In an era of dwindling price of crude oil, a major revenue earner for Nigeria, and investment in the oil sector, Kyari will discuss how he rallied stakeholders to support the efforts to manage coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“Like in previous occasions, it will also feature a stimulating panel discussion by experts with guaranteed audience participation.

“After the panel and interactive session, there will be an investiture into the prestigious Realnews Hall of Fame, exclusively reserved for only guest speakers, discussants, Realnews book reviewers and chairpersons at the Anniversary Lecture Series,’’ it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Realnews, is a general interest magazine and an online publication which thrives on investigative journalism.

It started on Nov. 19, 2012 and it focuses on oil and gas sector with its attendant environmental challenges as well as issues relating to business and economy, politics, power, health, women and youth.

Its aim is to unearth exclusive stories about real people and the challenges they are facing in their day-to-day activities.

The statement said that former inductees into the Realnews Hall of Fame include President John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana and Dr Mansur Muhtar, Vice President, Islamic Development Bank and Former Minister of Finance.

“ Alex Okoh, Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises; Margaret Olele, Chief Executive Officer, American Business Council; Comfort Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, Nekego Resource Limited and Paul Ejime, International Communications Consultant were also inductees.

“Others include Eze Emecheta, Chief Executive Officer, Elvis Group; Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission; Dr Haroun Adamu, former Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund.

“Dr Charles Okeke, Dean, School of Education, Behavioural and Social and Professor of Economics, The College of Southern Nevada, Nevada System of Higher Education, Charleston Campus, Las Vegas, U.S.A; Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, Director, Africa and West Regional Programme and Liaison Office of the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, among others.’’

Chigbo noted that the inductees all played key roles during the anniversary lectures and that the induction into the Realnews Hall of Fame was just to appreciate their efforts. (NAN)