Kogi Government has ordered the closure of all major and mini motor parks around Lokoja metropolis to enhance operation of the Lokoja Mega Terminal in Felele on Lokoja-Okene highway.

Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, State Security Adviser, announced this at a press conference, on Sunday in Lokoja.

Omodara said that with effect from Monday, motorists and commuters, who failed to operate from the new Lokoja Terminus would be prosecuted.

He said that the state government had constituted a mobile court for summary trial of defaulters of the order.

He added that motorists, commuters and food vendors should operate from the new Mega Terminal.

He said that the state government had withdrawn the Certificates of Occupancy of all land that hitherto served as motor parks in Lokoja Metropolis.

He urged all commercial vehicles and passengers to move to the Lokoja Mega Terminal to continue their business.

Omodara, who is also the Chairman, Movement to Mega Terminal and Beautification of NATACO Felele Highway, said government would re-design all Lands formally used as motor parks in Lokoja.

He explained that no vehicle would be allowed to carry passengers in any part of the metropolis except at the Mega Terminal.

He stressed that all vehicles passing through Lokoja metropolis must drop-off their passengers only at the Mega Terminal.

“The state ministry of transport, various committees, security agencies including, Police, DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, Kogi Transport and Road Maintenance Agency have been directed to impound any vehicle that violated the order,” he said.

Omodara stressed that organised transport companies plying the Abuja-Lokoja highway had been informed of the decision of the state government to ensure compliance.

He noted that government’s earlier decision exempting motor parks around Ganaja Junction for Kogi-East bound travelers remained “for now”.

He added that the waiver did not include inter-state travelers.

Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Kogi advised government to keep to its words to make the mega terminal work according to plans.

Speaking earlier, Mr Baron Okwoli, the State Commissioner for Transport said the floating of the the Mega Terminal was a part of efforts by the state government to revolutionise transport management in the state.

He said that the facility, though built and commissioned by the Capt. Idris Wada administration in January 2016, had to be brought up-to-date in line with international standards.

He added that it was to ease transport management in the state. (NAN)

