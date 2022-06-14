Mega schools: Yobe to engage 315 teachers – Buni

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Tuesday says his administration will engage 315 teachers to man the newly completed 14 Mega schools across the state.

Buni made this known in Damaturu when he received briefing on the school projects by Dr Muhammad Idris, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve the quality of education in the state.

“This administration declared state of emergency on education, we shall do everything possible to support and improve education in Yobe state,” he said.

The governor charged the commissioner to ensure that adequate and qualified teachers were employed to achieve the set target.

“We must collectively work hard and sincerely, for us to have value for resources invested in the sector and for Yobe to have a prosperous future.

“I also call on all stakeholders, parents, guardians, pupils, and students to support government efforts in revamping education in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, Idris said the schools would commenced activities in the next academic calendar in September.

He said headteachers and their deputies with requisite qualifications had already been recruited to run the schools.

“The schools are to operate two curricula of western and Quranic education.

“We want to provide a strong and pure academic background in the two curricula, closer to the people.

“This is to bring more opportunities to less privileged parents who can not sponsor their children to go outside the state to acquire the combined Western and Qur’anic education.

“We have already interviewed 2,500 applicants to select the best 315 who are most qualified to give quality Western education and unadulterated Islamic knowledge to our students,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mega schools are established in Damaturu, Gashua, Nguru, Geidam, and Buni Yadi to fast track sustainable development of education in the state. (NAN)

