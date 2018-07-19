A Nigerian carrier, Medview Airline, has taken delivery of its newly acquired B777-200ER, to boost its fleet.

The aircraft, with registration number – 5N-BVY – touched down at about 8.00 a.m. on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft was received joyfully by the management and staff of Medview Airline, as well as other aviation stakeholders.

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, Chief Executive officer of Medview Airline, said the aircraft, which had a capacity of 323 passengers, with 38 in the Business Class, was wholly owned by the airline.

He said that the jumbo jet would be deployed to Hajj operations next week, when the airline begins its airlift of pilgrims to Mecca and Medina.

According to him, the airline is expected to airlift about 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims during the operation.

Bankole said Medview Airline had three B737-400, one B777-200ER and another B767-300ER aircraft in its fleet, adding that two more aircraft are expected to join the fleet by the end of August. (NAN)