Medical screening of candidate for constables’ recruitment from Enugu holds May 18 – Police

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State has fixed the medical screening of candidates for constables’ recruitment who scaled through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for May 18 and May 21.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

“The command wishes to inform indigenes of the state, who applied for 2021 police constables’ recruitment and scaled through the CBT, that the automated medical screening stage has been scheduled for between May 18 and May 21.

“It will take place by 8 a.m. daily at the Police Hospital, Central Police Station (CPS), Akwa, Anambra State, on the basis of their local governments of origin.

“Consequently, the candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal on https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to check their medical screening status.

“Qualified candidates are to print the medical screening slip bearing their respective date and time of the screening.

“They must present their print-out and NIN slips, and they must appear in white T-shirt on white shorts at the venue of the exercise,” he said.

Ndukwe quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lawal Abubakar, as congratulating qualified candidates for the penultimate stage of the recruitment process from the state and wishing them success at the exercise.

He, however, warned them to be wary of job scammers, as “the exercise is absolutely free and without any pecuniary obligation.”

The police spokesman enjoined the candidates to call 08100004507 for complaints or further enquiries. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

