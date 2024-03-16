Medical Outreach: Expert blames economic stress for increase in diabetes, hypertension

Prof Godwin Onyebueke, Consultant Physician at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane says the increase in diabetes and hypertension cases is as result of economic stress caused by hardship in the country.

Onyebueke Leader Medical Outreach of Prof Benjamin Ozumba, former Vice-chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, disclosed this in Nsukka on Saturday at Edem-ani Hospital Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Ozumba Medical Outreach was one of the activities lined up by Ozumba to mark his retirement from civil service and his 70th birthday on March 21.

The team leader said from their findings in the medical outreach at Enugu and Nsukka diabetes and hypertension recorded the highest cases and advised people to always go for regular check up.

“Some of the patients diagnosed of diabetes and hypertension are not even aware of having the problems.

People should always go for regular check up to know their health status.

“The increase in diabetes and hypertension may not be unconnected with economic stress caused by hardship in the country as many people now find it difficult to feed their families”he said.

He commended Ozumba for the free medical outreach which he said had positively impacted in the health of rural dwellers.

“I commend Ozumba whose adminstration in UNN as Vice-chancellor is remarkable and who is using his exit from civil service to attend to the health needs of people free of charge.

“Over 500 people have benefited from this outreach including those we conducted surgeries free of charge.

“Last Saturday we are at Nkpoffia Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South and today at Edem-ani, we have team of medical experts in various fields of medicine as well as enough drugs to treat people.

“We will follow up on all patients we conducted surgeries to ensure their quick healing,”he said.

Speaking, Prof. Chidi Nzeadibe, Chairman, Prof. Ozumba Valedictory Programme Committee said that the free medical outreach was part of the week long activities marking the former VC’s 70th birthday and his signing out from civil service.

“This free medical outreach which is targeted at the vulnerable members of the rural areas is part of activities lined up for Ozumba’s 70th birthday and his exit from civil service

“The former VC assembled team of medical doctors, pharmacists, lab scientist, nurses among others to give the people of the area a comprehensive medical touch in their doorstep.

“Last week Saturday, a similar free medical outreach was carried out at Nkpoffia Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA, and today Edem-Ani Hospital, Ozumba wants to give back to the society ,” he said.

The committee chairman who is also the Head, Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability, UNN disclosed that among other activities scheduled for next week to include;

The lecture by Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede on Thursday, 10am at Princess Alexandra Auditorium (PAA)

While Ozumba would later the same day deliver his valedictory lecture at 1pm, that would mark his exist from civil service.

In a remark, Chief John Okanyi, the Chief of Staff to His Royal Highness Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of the Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Community expressed his appreciation to Ozumba for the medical outreach at Edem-ani.

He described Ozumba as a renowned gynecologist of international repute and an astute administrator who has touched many lives positively.

“The people of Edem-Ani are happy for this wonderful gesture, Ozumba has demonstrated once again what giving back to the society is all about.” he said.

Earlier, Chief Joseph Ugwuanyi, the Administrator of Edem-ani Hospital commended Ozumba for the medical outreach which he said would go a long way in solving the health problems of people.

“I commend Ozumba the former VC of UNN, for this retirement retirement gift to the people of Edem-ani ,”he said.

Some beneficiaries interviewed by our reporter said that, the free medical outreach had helped them to treat their health problems which they have been unable to handle in hospitals because of money involved.

They said silver and gold they have none to give Ozumba but they would continue to pray God to also meet Ozumba at the point of his need as he has done to them